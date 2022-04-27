Roger Federer has signed up to play his home tournament, Basel Open, in October the tournament organizers have announced.

The 20-time grand slam champion will compete at the familiar indoor courts as the event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But doubts continue to swirl on when exactly the 20-time major winner will return to tennis circles from his knee problem that has plagued him in later stages of his career.

The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz.

Roger Federer underwent two knee operations in 2020 and returned to the tour last year, but had to have another knee surgery after the Wimbledon loss which forced him to miss the second half of the season.

With the claycourt season, not his greatest strength, it is unlikely that the Swiss maestro steps on the court before the grass season commences.

He is most likely to suit up for Wimbledon, a tournament he has won a record 8 times.

In February, Federer confirmed his plans to team up with his friend/greatest foe Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London in September.

The Swiss Indoors tournament will return to the calendar after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to take place between Oct. 24-and 30.

Federer is a record 10-times winner in Basel and will return as the reigning champion at the event, where he has not lost since 2013.