Roger Federer has not played a single minute of competitive tennis this year but that has not stopped him from being named the highest-paid player this year.

According to Forbes, the Swiss maestro has added a further $90 million to his bank account (before taxes and agent fees) over the last 12 months to top the list for the 17th straight year.

Money from “endorsements, appearances and other business endeavours” has kept him atop the list despite not playing tennis in over 14 months.

The 41-year-old has not been seen on tennis courts since Wimbledon last year due to recurring knee injuries and corrective procedures. He is expected to return to tennis this year.

There, however, has been plenty of movement behind Roger Federer on the highest-paid player front, with Japan’s Naomi Osaka now firmly established in the second spot.

The four-time major winner earned an estimated $56.2 million the past year with her off-court investments yielding far better results than her on-court endeavours. The 24-year-old launched a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James and a new sports agency in June.

Serena Williams follows the pair with estimated earnings of $35.1 million this year holding off Rafael Nadal ($31.4 million) and Novak Djokovic ($27.1 million) in the top five.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu debuts on the list in the sixth spot with $21.1 million while men’s U.S. Open champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev is seventh with $19.3 million

Kei Nishikori ($13.2 million), Venus Williams ($12 million) and Carlos Alcaraz ($10.9 million) round up the top ten.