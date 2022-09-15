Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis with the upcoming Laver Cup his last ATP Tour event ever.

He announced his decision to call time on his career on his social media pages.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” Federer said on Instagram.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

The 41-year-old set numerous records during his playing career including becoming the first men’s tennis player to break the 20 grand slam win barrier. But the Swiss great was plagued by injuries in the later part of his career forcing him to call time on his career.

Despite being away from tennis, he remains one of the most popular tennis stars in the game today.

Roger Federer joins Serena Williams in announcing their retirement this year bringing an end to one of the most memorable duos the sport has seen over the years. With Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Federer was also part of the most dominant foursome the world has ever seen.