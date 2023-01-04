Real Madrid was made to earn its win by fourth-tier CP Cacereno at their home during the Copa del Rey round of 32 action.

Real Madrid vs CP Cacereno

Carlo Ancelotti decided to make nine changes to the team that won 2-0 at Real Valladolid, resting several key players including Karim Benzema and Vinícius Junior during a busy fixture period.

The result was an incoherent Madrid side that failed to break down the opposition during the opening 45 minutes of the game. It took the La Liga champions 69 minutes to finally get on the scoreboard when Rodrgyo dazzled his way past defenders before beating Iván Moreno Jiménez with a curling shot.

Cacereno came out of their shells in the latter stages of the game in search of an equaliser but Madrid held on to secure their progress as they look to win their first domestic competition since 2014.

Valencia vs CF La Nucía:

Valencia faced no trouble in getting the better of La Nucía with Justin Kluivert, Ilaix Moriba and Hugo Duro securing a 3-0 win for their side against the third-tier side.

FC Cartagena vs Villarreal:

Alex Baena, Arnaut Danjuma, Jose Luis Morales, Samuel Chukwueze and Étienne Capoue scored in the second half to help Villarreal avoid a major upset against division two side FC Cartagena who went ahead in the 39th minute through Pablo Vazquez during the 5-1 loss.

Levante, Sporting Gijon, Ceuta, and Espanyol also progressed to the next round.