Rockets hit Afghan city

Ghazni

Three rockets hit the Afghan city of Ghazni during a visit by President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday, in an apparent display of strength by militants as they ramp up attacks across the country. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault, which came weeks after the group stormed the provincial capital — a two-hour drive from Kabul — and engaged security forces in an intense battle that killed hundreds of people. No one was killed or wounded in the latest attack, provincial deputy police chief Ramazan Ali Mohseni told AFP.

One of the rockets landed about 200 metres (660 feet) from the Ghazni governor´s office, where Ghani was holding meetings with security officials, religious leaders and members of civil society.

Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesman for the president, played down the incident. “It was far from the governor´s office,” he said.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp