Observer Report Rawalpindi

Almost a dozen rockets fired on Thursday afternoon by terrorists from Afghanistan killed one and injured at least seven other children, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement issued Thursday evening by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the rockets hit Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2.50pm. “A 5-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured,” the ISPR said.