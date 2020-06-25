Rock a smock dress like Millie Mackintosh wearing Doen

New mum Millie Mackintosh has been wearing some beautiful smocked midi dress by the likes of Mango, Evarae and Sleeper recently, but Doen is definitely her favourite.

This blue midi is the brand’s ‘Bijou’ dress, and we love the shirred bodice, puff shoulders and long sleeves. The ditsy floral print is very pretty too.

You can wear it like Millie is with a pair of Veja trainers, or you can style it off the shoulder and add heels for a dressy look.