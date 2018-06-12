Robust planning needed to address post KP-FATA merger challenges

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Monday said rebust planning was required for tackling of the post KP-Fata merger challenges on sound footing, which was imperative to bring the hitherto neglected tribal areas quickly into national mainstream.

In an exclusive interview with APP on ‘Fata reforms and post KP-Fata merger challenges’ Manzoorul Haq said merger of Fata in Khyber Pakthunkhwa was an historic achievement and a leap step forward to expedite pace of socio-economic development in tribal areas besides removing the long sense of deprivation of the tribesmen.

‘The problems of Fata can’t be resolved overnight and time will be required for implementation of all the country’s laws on the entire Fata,’ he maintained.

‘The major challenge is to make tribesmen accustomed to the country’s laws introduced under Fata reforms and police’s constant efforts would be required for implementation of these laws on ground,’ he said.

Manzoorul Haq, who served as Pakistani ambassador in Saudi Arabia and Egypt said in order to maintain lasting peace in Fata, compensation should be made at earliest to all those tribesmen whose houses, markets.