Robust Pak-KSA ties

THE substantive outcome of the Pak-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting and meaningful discussions that head of the delegation from KSA Dr Majid Bin Al-Qasabi, who is Minister for Commerce & Investment, had with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is clear manifestation of a robust turn in Pak-Saudi relations. Unlike rhetoric dominated meetings of such bilateral commissions, the meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission agreed to initiate a number of measures that would go a long way in deepening and diversifying ties between the two brotherly countries.

Throughout the history of bilateral relations, the Kingdom has always extended timely and tangible assistance both in terms of economic aid and political support with the only objective of strengthening Pakistan’s economy, mitigating sufferings of its people and safeguarding its core strategic interests and foreign policy objectives. And again, when Pakistan is facing economic difficulties, financial crunch and undue foreign pressure, Saudi Arabia has expressed its all out support for Pakistan. In line with Pakistan’s policy of seeking more trade than aid, the focus of the discussions has been on increasing trade ties between the two countries and in this regard they agreed on simplification of business visas, hold single country exhibitions, signing of Memorandum of Understanding by central banks of the two countries for increasing cooperation and willingness of the Saudi side to designate a commercial attaché at its embassy in Islamabad. There are 2.6 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, not only contributing substantially to the socio-economic development of the Kingdom but also remitting handsome foreign exchange back home. But for quite some time, many Pakistanis returned back because of non-completion of legal formalities for their stay and same is the situation in some other Gulf countries, complicating things for Pakistan, which depends heavily on remittances by overseas Pakistanis. In this backdrop, the decision of Saudi Arabia to appoint a labour attaché and set up a training centre to train manpower as per requirements of the Kingdom would mean increased employment opportunities for Pakistani manpower in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, sentiments expressed by Saudi Minister, who described Pakistan as strategic partner, are encouraging. We would urge relevant Pakistani ministries and departments to focus on follow up of the decisions reached during meeting of the Commission as these have the potential to fast track socio-economic development of the country as Saudis have also expressed their desire to invest in different fields.

