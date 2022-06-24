Roberto Bautista Agut got the better of the world no.1 Daniil Medvedev in the Mallorca Championship to reach the semifinals of the competition.

The fifth-seed won a staggering 74.4 percent of his first-serve points to roll to a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Russian in Spain.

After a comfortable first set, the Spaniard did not let up, winning 12 straight points early in the second to set the way for an easy win.

Medvedev, who will not be at the upcoming Wimbledon because of a ban, recently lost the Halle Open final as well, meaning his grass-court season will end without a trophy despite him being the highest-ranked player on the men’s tour.

Bautista Agut, meanwhile, will face Switzerland’s Antoine Bellier after overcoming Medvedev.

Bellier defeated Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Second seed Stefanos Tstisipas had to overcome a stutter in Mallora as well but reached the semifinals with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 triumph over Marcus Giron.

He will face France’s Benjamin Bonzi next, who defeated Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile at the Eastbourne Championships, Maxime Cressy posted a 7-5, 7-5 upset of top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain to reach the semifinals where he will face sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur after the defending champion knocked off Tommy Paul 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will take on Jack Draper in the other semifinal.

Fritz, who famously ended Nadal’s best career strat this year, defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, while Draper beat fellow Brit Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-3.