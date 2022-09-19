Robert MacIntyre rallied past U.S Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick to win the Italian Open after a playoff was needed to decide the winner.

The Scotsman eradicated the three strokes deficit he faced entering the final day at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club courtesy of ten birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 64 to finish at 14-under total.

However, the overall lead changed hands several towards the backend of the day.

MacIntyre lost his two-shot lead after a run of three bogeys and three birdies in the seven holes coincided with Fitzpatrick’s charge.

Fitzpatrick took the outright lead with a birdie at the 16th, but MacIntyre birdied the last hole to set the clubhouse target at 14 under.

Frenchman Victor Perez had a chance to pull alongside MacIntyre but missed his six-foot birdie putt on the last, to leave Fitzpatrick as the only man who could catch the leader which he did with a birdie putt at the 18th to force a decider.

It proved to be anticlimactic as Fitzpatrick would only manage par on the deciding hole and Robert MacIntyre carded birdy to win the Italian Open.

Victor Perez finished third at 13-under, a stroke ahead of FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy.