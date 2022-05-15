Robert Lewandowski is looking for a move away from Bayern Munich in the summer after confirming he will not renew his contract with the club.

He still has a contract at Bayern Munich until the end of the 2022/23 season but wants what is “best for both parties”.

According to the reports, the Poland forward has informed Bayern he is simply looking for a new challenge after a trophy-laden career in Germany.

But there have been murmurs that the Pole was not too pleased with Munich’s pursuit of Erling Haaland as well as their refusal to hand him a long-term deal.

He is being linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer with the names of Chelsea and Real Madrid also in contention.

Since joining Munich from Dortmund, Lewandowski has played in 252 games and recorded 237 goals and 35 assists as the leader of the team.

He is coming off another stellar season where he scored 35 goals in 34 matches including 50 in 46 appearances in all competitions

Last year, the forward broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 games.

Bayern has won the Bundesliga every year since Lewandowski arrived, including this season, along with the 2020 Champions League title.

Besides Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski is also the captain and leading all-time goalscorer for the Polish National Team, which has already qualified for November’s World Cup.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the news on Saturday, but he mentioned this information doesn’t change the way the club would like to approach Lewandowski’s contract.