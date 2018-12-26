Robbers, thieves brought to the book: Sheikh Rasheed

Staff Reporter

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said robbers and thieves have been brought to book. Talking to the media after paying his respect at the mausoleum of the country’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 142nd birthday, he lamented unfortunately thieves became watchmen in the country.

Thieves, robbers and plunderers have been brought to book,” the minister said, adding that those who stole money from the pockets of the entire nation were being billed gentry.

He apprehended that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari may bear the brunt of his father’s politics. Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in Al-Azizia reference, Mr Rasheed said he was jailed for seven years in a weapons case, but Sharif was handed mere seven years in jail despite what he said looting the entire world’s wealth.

He predicted that the “remaining thieves” will go to jail before March 30, adding that PPP leader and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah’s turn to be held to account will also come.

Those who have plundered the country’s wealth will meet a sticky end, he asserted. The minister alleged that Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was more corrupt than his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

