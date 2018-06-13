Robbers loot Rs800,000 and gold ornaments in Bank robbery

A branch of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd on Haider Road here on Tuesday was robbed of Rs 800,000 cash along with several gold jewellery sets by the robbers.

According to police, the robbers managed to escape the crime scene after committing the robbery.

As per the Bank manager, Rizwan Ali, the thieves robbed the bank during 2 am to 4 am on Monday night, after attacking the guards.

The robbers tied one of the guards and made the other unconscious.

The bank manager informed that the robbers used a cutter to get through all the lockers.

The police said that the thieves swept the lockers clean and along with the cash and gold ornaments took the CCTV cameras.—APP

