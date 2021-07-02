Robbers loot Rs1.2m from Ehsaas Program office

Armed motorcyclists stole Rs1.2 million from Ehsaas program employees in Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Friday in yet another audacious robbery operation.

According to the CCTV footage, armed men on three motorcycles could be spotted in the video outside the Ehsaas program office in block 5 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The suspects, who were openly carrying guns, not only robbed the team of the program, which was established by Prime Minister Imran, of Rs1.2 million, but also took mobile phones from the program’s recipients who were waiting in line to collect cash stipends.

The suspects could be seen easily running away from the spot after the robbery attempt.

The robbery incidents have occurred on a daily basis in Karachi- the business hub of the country- and in a recent mugging bid, armed men stormed a tea shop located in Karachi’s Bufferzone area and looted cash and other valuables from the customers and the staff. The incident took place in the city’s BufferZone Sector-15 A-2, last night.

Muggers stormed a tea shop and deprived people having tea of their cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

In a CCTV video, muggers can be seen entering the shop and taking an LCD from the shop too after looting the people.

The identification of the muggers remained unknown as they were wearing face masks during the loot.