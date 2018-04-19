Robbers loot cash and gold worth Rs 3m

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Armed robbers looted cash and gold ornaments collectively worth about Rs 3 million from a house. The police on Wednesday told further that eight armed and unidentified robbers forced their entry in the house of Zahid Iqbal s/o Master Muhammad Iqbal in village Dugri Hundlan in the limits of the Sadder Pasroor police station.

It is told further that the armed robbers after making the house mates as hostage at gun point, managed to take away gold ornaments worth more than Rs 2 million, Rs 800000 in cash and other valuables. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

Meanwhile the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday 9 persons from the Sialkot International Airport upon their arrival from Turkey.