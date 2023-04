In a unique robbery, dacoits stormed a tailor’s shop in Gujranwala and took away 25 suits and other valuables.

As per details, a robbery took place at a tailor’s shop located in Rahwali, Gujranwala The robbers entered the tailor’s shop as a customer and looted him and his students engaged in sewing to complete orders during the Eidul Fitr season by taking them hostage at gunpoint.