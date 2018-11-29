Robbers kill youth upon resistance

Mastung

Armed robbers gunned down a youth upon resistance during a robbery attempt here on Wednesday. Heirs held protest demonstration against the incident. Police said that armed robbers tried to snatch cash and cell phone from youth in suburbs of main town of Mastung. Upon resistance, the robbers shot death the youth and fled with the looted valuables.

Heirs, relatives of the deceased, residents and business community of the area held protest demonstration against the incident and demanded to bring the culprits to book. Meanwhile, the police after registering a case against unidentified robbers/murderers have started an investigation.—INP

