Robbers kill night watchman

Staff Reporter

Armed robbers killed one night watchman and injured other upon resistance during robbery attempt here in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said that seven armed robbers barged into a shopping mall by breaking the roof of a bathroom at Tariq Road in Karachi.

The robbers started looted valuables from the shopping mall but two night watchmen alerted, rushed the scene and tried to stop the robbers.

But robbers opened straight fire at them.

As a result of firing one night watchman Noor Zahid was killed and other was critically injured.

The robbers fled the scene leaving behind the looting valuables at the scene.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Share on: WhatsApp