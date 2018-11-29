Robbers kill man, injure wife for resistance

Armed robbers killed an elderly man and injured his wife upon resistance during a robbery attempt here on Wednesday, police said. The armed robbers tried to loot a car rider elderly couple near Murree Expressway in Rawalpindi.

Upon resistance, the culprits opened straight firing killing 75-year-old Rafique on the spot, critically injured his wife and fled with the looted valuables.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case unidentified culprits have started an investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp