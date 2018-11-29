Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Islamabad
  3. Robbers kill man, injure wife for resistance

Robbers kill man, injure wife for resistance

Armed robbers killed an elderly man and injured his wife upon resistance during a robbery attempt here on Wednesday, police said. The armed robbers tried to loot a car rider elderly couple near Murree Expressway in Rawalpindi.
Upon resistance, the culprits opened straight firing killing 75-year-old Rafique on the spot, critically injured his wife and fled with the looted valuables.
The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case unidentified culprits have started an investigation.—INP

Post Views: 114

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top