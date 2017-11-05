Robber tortured to death by citizens

Rawalpindi

The enraged citizens tortured to death one robber while his two accomplices managed to escape here on Saturday. Police said that three robbers barged into a house in village Thanger of Rawat in Rawalpindi. The residents offered resistance and upon hearing the noise villagers gathered at the scene and held one robber while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The enraged citizens brutally tortured the held robber due to which he died. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.—INP