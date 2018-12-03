Robber killed in encounter, 15 held with valuables

A robber was killed in exchange of fire with police while his accomplice managed to escape. The police arrested 15 outlaws, recovered arms, and other looted valuables during separate actions.

A robber wanted by police in dozen of cases of robberies and other crimes was killed and his cohort managed to escape after exchange of fire with police in Sachal area.

Super Highway police during snap checking arrested street criminal with stolen bike and cell phone. Two robbers and a motorcycle lifter were apprehended with two pistols, snatched bike.

