Rob Key named England cricket’s Managing Director

Rob Key has been named as England cricket’s new Managing Director for the men’s team a decision confirmed by the English Cricket Board.

The former Kent and England batter will take up the role immediately relinquishing his current role with Sky Sports as a pundit.

He will succeed ECB’s temporary appointee Andrew Strauss in the role who had stepped in on an interim basis following the sacking of Ashley Giles in February.

A former England cricketer and Kent captain, Key played 21 times for England across all three formats including making a Test double hundred against the West Indies at Lord’s in 2004 which led to him being named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2005.

During a playing career that spanned three decades (1998-2015), Key amassed over 28,000 runs with 60 centuries.

He captained Kent twice from 2006 to 2012 and then again from 2014 to 15. During his time as captain, the side won the County Championship Second Division title in 2010 and reached three white ball domestic finals.

He was also part of the England side that won the Under-19 World Cup for the first and only time in 1998.

Following his appointment as England cricket’s Managing Director, Rob Key said “It is an absolute honor to take up this role. The chance to have an impact and make a difference is an opportunity given to very few and I will give it everything I have to try shape the next great era of English Men’s cricket.

The new appointee comes faces a tough task to steady a declining ship with England still searching for a new head coach and Test captain after Joe Root’s departure.