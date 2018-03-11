Roads submerged with sewerage water

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Shikarpur had known as Paris of Sindh, but now Shikarpur is loosing its glory gradually and slowly besides people of Shikarpur are facing many hardships nowadays owing to poor state of cleanliness and stored garbage at various places of the city. There are many problems, but cleanliness is more important than others.

The elected PPP-Chairman Babar aka Sunni Sanjrani and Chief Municipal Officer [CMO] Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto have failed to elicit sympathies of people of Shikarpur because who have failed to discharge their obligations to clean the city.

Mostly all the main roads and all the streets were seen inundated with sewerage water and people of shikarpur is witnesses the poor state of cleanliness, but people of Shikarpur and media persons wondered when they came to know that the fuel of pumping stations has been stopped due to internal issues occurred between the CMO.