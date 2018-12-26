Roads of Kalasha valley turns into death traps for commuters

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The roads of the Kalasha valley turns into a death trap for the commuters, especially for those exploring the valley and its people living there since centuries. The roads are mostly crossing through a river side and no safety wall for the vehicles with lot of narrow turns, deep and danger terrains and mountain high peaks a constant threat to the precious human live.

The roads turned into a dilapidated condition when the area hit by a heavy flood in way back 2010 and 2015 and since then no attention was paid to repair or to construct safety walls all around the roads. When contacted a local elder Sheikh Khalil, he narrated all about the poor condition of roads. He said that most of the people of the valley compelled to take their edibles commodities on their shoulders instead of using vehicles on rent.

He said steams are also crossing in between the roads and the dumps of water pool turned into snowing track which also caused difficulties for the pedestrian. He said due cold and cold weather and freezing temperature these water pools on the roads turned into a solid and freezing snow that further made the task of the drives and pedestrian difficult. He said the Kalasha valley has been attracting most of the national and international tourists and construction of the roads are a dire need so that to make ensure their save journey.

He said during severe winter season the people of Kalasha valley also facing hardship to take their patients to the hospitals. He said that in the past they heard hallo slogans regarding the construction of the roads but no heed was paid. He also demanded of the government to ensure construction of the roads. He said millions of rupees have been spending on just nothing and so called tourism promotion and on the name of tourism promotion but no practical steps have been taken so far.

Share on: WhatsApp