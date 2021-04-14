Roads in Karachi, Islamabad, Pindi cleared of protesters

14-day physical remand of 15 TLP protesters approved

Observer Report Islamabad

Roads within as well those connecting different cities, which had been closed by the activists of a religious party following the arrest of their chief, were opened for traffic early Wednesday morning.

In Karachi’s Baldia Town, Hub River Road was opened for traffic. According to the traffic police, nowhere in the provincial capital the flow of traffic is affected now.

Similarly, in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where several roads were closed until early Wednesday morning were later cleared of protesters.

However, activists of the religious outfit can still be seen roaming freely on some of the cities’ roads. Murree Road was still blocked at Faizabad when the last report came in.

Rangers personnel have taken positions around the Liaquat Bagh Chowk in Rawalpindi; the venue of the planned sit-in by the protesters.

Meanwhile, traffic flow has been completely restored on GT Road following police used tear gas and baton-charged activists two days ago.

Police have registered cases against around 500 workers of the party. Fearing police action, the workers as well as the local leadership of the party have gone into a hiding.

Those killed in Karachi were identified as Tariq, Imran, Saleemullah and Akmal. Youngster Taha was killed on the first day of violent protests in Karachi.

In Lahore, constables Ali Imran and Muhammad Afzal died after they came under mob attacks involving activists of a religious group.