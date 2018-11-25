Roadmap 2018-23 being formulated to woo investments in export industry

Islamabad

A five-year Trade Related Investment Policy Framework (TRIPF-2018-23) is being formulated to provide a comprehensive package of incentives to attract investment in export-oriented production and competitive import substitution.

Ministry of Commerce is formulating the Framework that will be integrated in Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2018-23.

Official sources on Sunday said the TRIPF will focus on priority sectors such as footwear & bags, apparel & textile, aluminum sheets & foils, high technology steel making, juice & syrups, confectionery, edible oil, fish & fish products, oil refinery & petrochemicals, data processing/ITC equipment, telecom, led lights, solar panels, consumer electronics, integrated circuits manufacturing, automotive electronic, electrical equipment, and chromium bromide batteries.

Besides, Board of investment (BoI) is formulating an Investment Strategy in consultation with all stakeholders.

Based on detailed sector scanning exercise a framework integrating, the TRIPF would be designed to attract investment in import substitution or export based.

The sources said these measures would be instrumental to attract substantial investment in export industry of the country.—APP

