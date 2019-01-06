Road to 2019 by captain

2019 will be the year of “Jihad” against corruption, poverty, illiteracy and injustice. It was the tweet of the Premier on the eve of New Year. Beside the other issues and complexes, Imran Khan, without any doubt, is very clear versus all ills infected to Pakistan. Aforesaid tweet witnesses the affirmation. From the day first, indeed in his maiden speech, Captain stressed the issues of Pakistan, said to be major hiccups in line towards a developed Pakistan. Corruption is one of the most drastic and confronted ill related to downfall of country. If we look back, while in election campaign, Imran Khan was seen almost everywhere talking about corruption. We can imagine how important the issue is? as IK thought.

A country cannot step forward under the burden of corruption on his weak shoulders. The strong shaped almost dire, when the case will be, a 3rd world poor country, as we fall in the list, almost at the top. If we want ourselves in the line of prosperous nations, we will have to erase all those faults, Imran Khan mentioned in his recent tweet. No other road leads to development. Good news, in the days of frozen cold in the country, PM Imran Khan’s Tweet has lightened the hope.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

