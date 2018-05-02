It hurts me to mention that there is no proper traffic system in Turbat owing to which public has been undergoing a lot of endurance. Countless people have lost their precious life in road accidents besides being maimed or wounded. Traffic laws are enacted for the safety of the people but in our case it seems that these laws are made for the killing of the people.

As the roads are very busy nowadays and the numbers of vehicle have increased, it is important to display appropriate indications. Road safety is the collective responsibility of the government and public alike, therefore, it is my request to the government as well as the public to respect the traffic rules.

GULBAHAR YOUSUF

Turbat

