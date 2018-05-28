Road, railway linkages with Afghanistan to help utilize export potential: Sartaj

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz Sunday stressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan should focus on building road and railway linkages which would ultimately enable both sides to utilize the export potential.

Talking to a high level delegation led by Dr Humayun Qayumi, Chief Advisor on Infrastructure and Technology to President of Afghanistan who called on him here, Sartaj Aziz said improved regional connectivity can assist supporting growth and development. He further said Pakistatn was ready to play meaningful role in terms of extended cooperation in multi-sectoral avenues.

Sartaj Aziz emphasised that connectivity is a key to expanding mutual trade and enhancing bilateral ties.

The two sides discussed avenues of economic cooperation, trade, energy and connectivity. Sartaj Aziz maintained that the people of Afghanistan have suffered for many years and they deserve rapid improvement in economic and social sectors.

Both the sides agreed to hold meetings of the sub-working groups on regular basis in order to fast track the economic and development initiatives.

Furthermore, the sub-working groups would identify issues and prepare agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Economic Cooperation Group to be held in September 2018.