Road rage means the belligerent behaviour of drivers on road which includes verbal insult, physical violence and dangerous driving methods. In other countries, it is a big crime and if they do it, they are punished, whereas in Pakistan, it is common on any road. Drivers fight with each other on main roads despite knowing that the traffic gets jammed. The reason why it is common in Pakistan is that there is not any kind of law in this regard. It’s dangerous and fatal. It’s highly threatening as it can even cause death and conflict. It is my humble request to concerned authorities not to be lenient in this regard, and also people are requested to be polite, responsible and avoid such acts which can cause rage.

MARIA YAQOOB

Kohi Goth Malir

