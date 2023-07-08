Road Prince is a famous motorcycle brand known for manufacturing and selling a wide range of two-wheelers, including daily commute bikes and sports rides.

Road Prince offers a wide range of bikes that holds a reputation for affordability, durability, and reliability. The local bike manufacturing company followed the price hike bandwagon and raised the prices of all bikes amid an economic crisis.

Road Prince Models in Pakistan

RP-70 CC, RP-70 CC Passion Plus, RP-70 CC Classic, RP-100 CC, RP-110 CC, RP-125 CC, RP-150 CC, RX-250 CC, and Zeus EV Scooty.

Road Prince Motorcycle Latest Price update July 2023