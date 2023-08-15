Road Prince is a known bike assembler of Chinese two-wheelers in Pakistan that continue to give tough time to leading players for the last two decades.

The auto company offers a wide range of bikes including 70cc, 250cc, sports bikes like 150cc, RX3 250, Wego 150, and other sports rides.

Road Prince focuses on affordability, durability, and reliability, and several bikes of the company shares healthy share in local market.

Road Prince Bikes in Pakistan

RP-70 CC, RP-70 CC Passion Plus, RP-70 CC Classic, RP-100 CC, RP-110 CC, RP-125 CC, RP-150 CC, RX-250 CC, and Zeus EV Scooty.

Road Prince Motorcycle Latest Price update August 2023