Road infrastructure projects possess economic importance: Murad Saeed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important project and it’s timely and quality construction is an imperative. Implementation of the CPEC will pave the way towards economic uplift. Road infrastructure projects in Balochistan will ensure social-economic uplift.

He was presiding over a high level meeting regarding road infrastructure projects at Ministry of Communications here Wednesday participated by Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Allah Dino Khawaja, Director General FWO Maj. General Inam Haider Malik and Senior officers of the Ministry.

Matters relating to road building schemes and road infrastructure projects in Balochistan including Karachi-Quetta-Chaman highway, Ratodero-Basima (110 Km), Awaran-Khuzdar (251 Km) and Hoshab-Awaran (159 Km) were reviewed in detail.

Murad Saeed said road building projects possess great significance from economic viewpoint and that NHA, FWO and National Highway and Motorway Police are playing vital role for development of communications sector. He desired more close coordination among them. He said, Ministry of Communications will extend support to realize projects of national importance. Anti encroachment drive and afforestation programme are making practical advancement to achieve the targets, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp