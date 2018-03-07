Road crossing issue

I want to draw attention of the city administrator and other related authorities about the problem of road crossing in Karachi as we all know that the construction of different apartments in our city is ongoing which is a good step but on the other hand the use of heavy machinery for making of these buildings creates noise around as well as it is also one of the major problems on crossing roads for people. There is no proper way provided to the pedestrians for crossing main roads so usually they are trapped with huge traffic. Pedestrians find great difficulty during crossing the main roads. Many travellers even not slow down their vehicles.

This ruthless attitude of drivers causes severe accidents. In many areas there is no road crossing bridge or zebra crossing. I request the higher authorities that they should take some action against the unnecessary projects so that these problems can be easily controlled.

IQRA IQBAL

Via email

