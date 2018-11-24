Road crash claims two lives, injures four others in city

At least two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road crash at Raiwind road here on Saturday.

According to details, a tractor trolley, carrying iron rammed into a car at Raiwind road resulting in death of two on the spot and injuries to four others in the crash.

After getting information about the accident the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ).—INP

