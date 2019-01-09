Road checking drive kicks off today

Staff Repoeter

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said Sindh Excise Department is going to launch Road Checking Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles/ unregistered vehicles and vehicles plying on open transfer letters throughout the province to meet the allocated target of tax allocation from today, January 9 to 15th January.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General E& T Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Director Administration and other officers also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, DG Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the meeting that for Road Checking Campaign 11 teams had been constituted and they would perform their duties at Mazar e Quaid, Shahrah e Quaiden, Muslimabad , Gulistan School ,Kharadar, Keamari, Queens Road, Clifton and Bath Island, DHA graveyard ,Sunset Boulevard Road ,Tooba Masjid , Shaheen Complex, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Bypass, Gulbai, Crown Cinema ,Pakola Chowrangi ,Jauhar Chowrangi ,Pehalwan Goth, PIB Colony ,Teen Hatti ,Soldier Bazar, Lasbella ,S.I.T.E, Mangopir Road ,Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Malir Cantonment, Industrial Area ,Saudabad Road, Khokarapar, Sohrab Goth, Federal B Industrial Area, Shafiq More, Korangi Industrial Area ,Brooks Chowrangi and Singer Chowrangi.

On this occasion Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers and officials to be in proper uniform during the Road Checking Campaign and during checking it should be ensured that road should not be blocked.

He also directed them to refrain from misbehaving and ensure courtesy during the campaign. He added, ‘ The incharge/ ETO of each checking team should contact the relevant police station of the area and the traffic section at least a day before for proper coordination’ .

He also advised to the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to pay their due taxes before the launching of Road Checking Campaign to avoid any untoward situation during Road Checking Campaign.

