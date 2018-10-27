Road Checking Campaign: 12000 vehicles checked, Rs8mln collected: Chawla

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Road Checking Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles, launched on his directives on October 22, is going on successfully across the province during which as many as 12000 vehicles have checked and eight million rupees tax has been collected.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that out to total, 4648 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 3240 vehicles in Hyderabad, 1575 vehicles in Sukkur, 938 vehicles in Larkana, 814 vehicles in Mirpur Khas and 712 vehicles chekced in Shaheed Benazirabad while 511 vehicles were impounded and the documents of 969 vehicles were also seized.

He said, in Karachi Rs. 2033682, in Hyderabad Rs. 2364042, in Larkana Rs. 544702, in Mirpur Khas Rs. 1091394, in Shaheed Benazirabad Rs. 978564 and in Shaheed Benazirabad Rs. 1070321 was recovered in terms of taxes and fines.

The Minister ET&NC and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Road Checking Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles will continue till November 01, asking the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any unpleasant situation on the road.

To facilitate the people the office timings for tax collection have been increased for two hours, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp