Road blocks, whither law?

Ashraf Ansari

Roadblocks have become familiar phenomenon in our country. Roadblocks are caused by so-called VVIP movements, by certain arrogant individuals and by business magnates. With the advent of Naya Pakistan, there has been downward trend in road block tradition in terms of frequency, time-duration and space.

However roadblocks in aforesaid categories still need to be fully stemmed. Inconvenience of roadblocks in these categories are pale-shadow of the horror that results from roadblocks and ‘dharnas’ of the protesters. Very large number of people suffer brunt of such massive roadblocks but there is no remedy in sight for hours, even several days.

There is much blowing of trumpet about human rights, fundamental rights of the people, humanitarian law, basic or constitutional law and even equality in the eyes of law. Amid all these “holy” concepts rights of the people are trampled by the protesters who block roads and disturb normal life of the people. Tragic incidents occur when even patients in critical condition are not allowed to cross the road blocks. The law does not come to rescue them.

The enforcers of law look on tragedies happening in callous disregard. Our lawmakers at the provincial and federal level have failed to legislate to address the problem of roadblocks. Our elected representatives remain engaged in roaring outbursts during the legislative sessions, indulging either in non-issues or for the purpose of point-scoring against the rivals. There is no glimpse of a democratic culture that would reflect any concern about miseries of the ordinary people. Even the civil society has failed to take up the issue of roadblocks in real seriousness.

Often if not always, the protesters have a cause to protest as the authorities on most occasions callously ignore the grievance of the protesters, letting them to hype their protest into roadblocks. One case in point is the long-drawn persistent protests of the young doctors. Though the young doctors could display compassion for the patients (dukhi insaniyat), they seem to have been affected by the prevalent ills of the society rooted in oblivion of human values. Nevertheless the young doctors have a legitimate cause regarding pay and other service benefits.

One way to overcome roadblocks is to address genuine grievance of the protesters in a brisk manner. But at the same time our legislators need to enact laws to regulate protests and curb roadblocks. While the law makers are able to make up their mind to move in the matter or find time to address ‘minor’ issues of the masses, the government in the name of ‘good governance’ or even ‘governance’ may show political will to take stern action against roadblocks by anyone, protesters including. Fortunately or unfortunately we have inherited colonial legacy of ‘open-ended’ laws which can be applied for positive purpose also.

