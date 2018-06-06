Road accidents in Oman drop by 40%

Muscat

The number of road accidents decreased to 797 by 39.8 per cent at the end of last April from 1,323 during the same period in 2017, according to the latest statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics (NCSI).

In April, 25.5 per cent of accidents took place in Muscat while 50 per cent of the accidents were reported during at night across Oman.

As of the end of April, road accidents resulted in 203 deaths and 926 injuries compared to 202 deaths and 1,024 injury cases during the same period in 2017.—OO