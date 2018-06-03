Road accidents claim more lives than subversive activities

Road accidents are claiming unprecedentedly more lives than the terrorist incidents in the country annually touching the figures around 15,000 calling serious attention of the authorities concerned for some practical remedial steps.

Some 1,716 people lose their lives in the hands of terrorists per year in comparison with road accidents Senior Superintendent Police of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Jamil Hashmi told APP while sharing official data.

Elaborating the report he said terrorism has claimed some 29,179 lives so far in the country since 2001 that includes 22,239 of civilian and 6,940 military personnel causalities.

Regretting plenty of lives in road accidents, he stressed for launching a countrywide awareness campaign on road safety by involving all stakeholders and termed it one and only practical and result-oriented solution to curtail human casualties at such a great scale.

“As Pakistan is investing big to upgrade its road network and CPEC is likely to be a harbinger of developed road infrastructure, there is also a need to boost road safety standards,” he urged the authorities concerned.

He said it is state’s responsibility to allocate and provide monetary and technical resources to educate motorists and other road users to ensure maximum safe travel.

He said the involvement of community will help change behaviors on the road in which youth’s inclusion was a must as they are more attracted to road misadventures and reckless driving.

He stressed for parents and teachers interactive role to change this mindset in a greater public interest.

“Ninety percent of the accidents in Pakistan occur due to drivers’ mistake while for remaining only 5 percent poor roads and vehicle are responsible,” he added.

Highlighting the efforts of NH&MP for reducing the accidents on motorways he said its Mobile Education Units are not only conducting the awareness sessions in educational institutions, industries but also sensitising the road users at different bus terminals and toll Plazas through a multimedia presentation and informative hand-lets.—APP

