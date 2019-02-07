Road accidents

Reckless driving has claimed thousands of lives and carjacking have caused losses of billions of rupees for the victims over the past decade in the country, particularly in Karachi. Unfortunately, both crimes remain unchecked. Reports are published in the press and read by the relevant authorities like daily temperature charts and accepted as part of normal life. Nowhere in the civilized world one will you find such crimes going unnoticed and the government seemingly doing nothing or not enough to check them. One wonders why the military-guided/backed government which is so determined to fight terrorism the world over cannot control such crimes. Solution: deaths by reckless driving should be treated as acts of terrorism and should be referred to anti-terrorism courts, and those found guilty be punished as early as possible. Moreover, our legislators must make laws to deal with these crimes that occur purely because of negligence on the part of police and in the absence of effective laws. Carjacking and thefts of vehicles are another regular business. It appears that government functionaries at various levels are involved in this and as such no action is forthcoming from the government side to eradicate this criminal activity. This paper once published the names of 491 people in this regard but no action has been taken so far. The police chiefs of the four provinces can work out a system to stop this crime.

SANA SHABBIR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp