Road accident claims life

Khanewal

One was killed while another sustained injuries as mini van collided with truck near Mahni Siyal bypass on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person identified Mudassir alongwith his cousin Saif-ur-Rehman were going to Khanewal from Multan riding on mini van. Suddenly van collided with a truck from backside as van driver sleeps while driving near Mahni Siyal bypass.

As a result, Saif-ur-Rehman died on the spot while Mudassir sustained injuries.—APP

