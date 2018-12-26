Road accident at Expressway exposes traffic police inefficiency

Traffic remained blocked at the Kak Bridge-Gulberg section of Islamabad Expressway for at least five to six hours Wednesday morning after a road accident near Korang Nullah, exposing inefficiency of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP). According to Koral Police Station, a bus coming from Lahore hit a car near the Korang bridge causing minor injury to the driver, but after the accident traffic police took hours to restore the suspended traffic.

Thousands of commuters including office-goers, students and patients suffered due to the traffic mess and could not reach their respective destinations timely in Islamabad and Faizabad, some of them returned their homes after being stuck up in the traffic jam for hours.

Intercity public transport, trucks and long vehicles, plying between Lahore and Peshawar, also had to spend almost half-a-day in the clogged traffic as it was the only route available for them.

Sources in Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) told APP that a car plunged into the nullah in wee hours of Wednesday and luckily all passengers on board remained unhurt. They said a bus had also broken down at the incident site, which caused traffic suspension.

They claimed that additional deployment of traffic personnel was made soon after police became aware the accident and removed the bus with the help of a crain, following which routine traffic was restored. The sources said there was special deployment of ITP personnel on Rawat-Gulberg section of the artery due to its dilapidated condition and narrow passage consisting of two lanes at both sides.

The ITP has already complained of insufficient strength of the staff, which is undermining its efficiency with each passing day. The traffic flow has increased almost seven times in 13 years and the staff’s strength gradually decreased from 685 to 628 due to the retirement of some officials.

The ITP, on its inception in 2005 with 685 officials, was mandated to control 125,000 registered vehicles of the capital besides those coming from different cities. Now, the city exclusively owns some 900,000 vehicles and also bears the burden of those coming from other parts of the country. The situation requires urgent reinforcement of the ITP. Unruly traffic on this section is a routine matter as the quarters concerned could not complete the signal-free 10-lane corridor from Zero Point to Rawat. The route claimed to be a signal free facility by 2017, seems to remain a quagmire for daily commuters even in 2018 as the project is still limited to the files and currently, no practical work is in sight at the remaining part of the project from Gulberg to Rawat. Due to this, the daily motorists shuttling on the section have to negotiate through a maze of unexpected road surface or to bump directly into the uneven ditches. The situation gets worse as the heavy vehicles occupying the narrow two lanes on each side keep on moving at snail’s pace; that too on fast lane setting aside traffic rules.—APP

