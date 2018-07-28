RO summoned Asif, Dar today

Faisal Khawer Butt

The Returning Officer (RO) for the National Assembly constituency NA-73 (Sialkot-2) Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi on Friday ordered Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the winner candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the runner up, Muhammad Usman Dar of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) today (Saturday) for recounting of some of the votes. It is worth mentioning here that Usman Dar of PTI had earlier filed a petition before RO for recounting of the rejected votes upon which both the candidates on Friday appeared before the RO.

Meanwhile, it s reported that police have registered cases against two female teachers for getting jobs through forgery and fraud. The police on Friday told further that on the report of Deputy District Education Officer Talat Perween the police have registered cases against two female teachers namely, Nadia and Iram Sana, of Government Girls High School No.1 Pasroor, in the limits of the Pasroor City police station. It is told that both the female teachers got jobs in the school by using fake and forged educational certificates.

