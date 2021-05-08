RO plant installed in Keamari to provide 22,000 gallons water per day

Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Adviser Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Saturday that the manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party is to serve the people and they would make every effort for the welfare of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a function as the chief guest at the RO plant installation ceremony in district Keamari. When Wahab came to Keamari, he was welcomed by Pakistan Navy Station Commodore Sohail Ahmed Azmi, DC Keamari, MPA Liaqat Askani and others.

Wahab inaugurated the RO plant which had the capacity to purify 22,000 gallons of water per day. “The RO plant has been jointly installed by the Sindh government, Pakistan Navy and Hands and has been set up at Government Boys School Younisabad in Keamari with more than 1100 students.”

Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Adviser Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there was rewards and blessings in the service. There is salty water in this area which this plant has been installed to convert into fresh water. He added that there would be good news for the students of the school and the residents of the whole area and soon trees would be planted in and around this school.

“We want to see our city, province and country green and prosperous. If the government, welfare agencies and Pakistan Navy work together, then better service to the country and the nation will be possible,” he said. The CM aide stated that he would continue to work with Hands and Pakistan Navy in various projects.