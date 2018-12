Observer Report

Lahore

Following the application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Rana Khalid Qadri, the returning officer on Friday ordered vote recounting in the by-elections of the constituency of PP-168.

The PML-N candidate alleged that while rejected votes in the constituency were substantial in number, the notification declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Malik Asad Khokhar winner should therefore be halted.

