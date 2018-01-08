RMC undertakes anti-encroachment operation in various areas

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in collaboration with district and City Traffic Police, under grand anti-encroachment operation confiscated six truckload goods of encroachers while eight FIRs were also lodged against encroachers in respective police stations during last week.

According to a RMC spokesman, the staff on the directives of Mayor Rawalpindi conducted raids in various city areas to remove encroachment under the supervision of area magistrate Ahmed Hassan and Chief Officer, MC Khalid Javed Goraya. The teams visited Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Gangmandi, Machli Mandi, Jinnah Road, Talwaran Bazar, Mochi Bazar, Borah Bazar and the adjoining roads and confiscated goods of nearly 80 encroachers while fines were also imposed on the spot on the shopkeepers found indulged in encroachments.

The enforcement staff would continue the operation on daily basis and the violators would be fined and their goods confiscated, the spokesman said adding, despite, repeated warnings given to the rules violators, the encroachments were not removed. Now, strict action in accordance with the law is being taken. Anti-encroachment personnel were also deployed in different markets so that encroachers activities could be controlled.—APP