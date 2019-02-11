RLNG regassification from T1 Engro Terminal reduced

Lahore

In view of non berthing of PSO cargo on Monday, RLNG regassification from T1 Engro Terminal has now been reduced to 220 MMCFD. Total RLNG available is 600 MMCFD at this time.

The weather condition at port may become more severe by Tuesday and resultantly berthing of PLL upcoming cargo tomorrow may get into difficulty. This may reduce RLNG availability to only 400 MMCFD in case of such an eventuality.

Under the circumstances we have Shut down GPPS with immediate effect along with fertilizer CNG and non zero rated industry. So that domestic consumers will face minimum problems. As soon as system improves gas supply shall be restored.—PR

