In a new development, multiple cargoes of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) have arrived in Pakistan, bringing much-needed relief to the country’s gas crisis.

According to petroleum officials, the inclusion of RLNG in the gas system has proven to be a game-changer. The RLNG has been successfully integrated into the existing infrastructure, ensuring a steady supply of gas to power and fertilizer industries, both of which play crucial roles in the country’s economy. Moreover, domestic consumers have also witnessed an improvement in gas pressure in their households.